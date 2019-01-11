Man wanted over Kettering assault

Detectives investigating an assault in Kettering have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

Officers say the assault took place in the town in December but have not named the 25-year-old Leicester man who they want to track down.

They say he may be able to assist with their investigation and have urged him to make contact.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”