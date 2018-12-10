Man wanted for sexual assault after trying to pull clothes of woman in Northampton underpass

A woman in Northampton was pushed to the ground by a man who tried to pull off her clothes in a sexual assault on Friday.

Police investigating the attack in Billing between 3pm and 3.40pm on Friday (December 7).

A woman walking along a path which runs underneath the A45 from opposite Billing Go Karting towards Manorfield Road.

She was pushed to the ground by a man who attempted to remove items of her clothing before she was able to run away.

The suspect is described as a black man, 6ft and of large build with black hair worn in an afro style. He wore black trousers and jacket, and a yellow high visibility vest.

Officers are treating the incident as a sexual assault and want to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have information about suspicious people in this area.

People walking through the area are reminded to be vigilant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.