Man wanted after threatening staff at Northampton pub before stealing large amount of cash

A man is wanted after staff at a Northampton pub were threatened in a robbery over the weekend.

The Gallery pub in Southfields, in Farmhill Road, was robbed in an incident on Sunday evening (November 4).

Shortly before 11pm, a man approached the pub from the direction of Great Gull Crescent and forced his way into the building after threatening staff.

He stole a large amount of cash before leaving the premises and heading back in the same direction.

The man is described as black, about 6ft 1 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded tracksuit worn with the hood up and a face-covering underneath. He had a foreign-sounding accent and left the pub carrying a Nike shoe box.

Officers are appealing for information and anyone who was in the area on Sunday evening and may have seen any suspicious activity is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.