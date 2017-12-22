Man taken to hospital after serious assault in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted on the corner of Burns Road in Wellingborough.

The incident happened between 7pm and 8.15pm yesterday (Thursday) when the victim was walking along Burns Road.

He passed two males standing on the corner of the road and as he walked past, he was seriously assaulted.

The two males were then seen running towards Queensway and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The two males are described as white teenagers, one was about 5ft 9in and the other was about 5ft 5in.

They both wore dark clothing with one wearing a quilted hoody and the other wearing a blue top.

They both wore their hoods up.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.