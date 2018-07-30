Man taken to hospital after bottle attack in Kettering

A man needed hospital treatment after being hit over the head with a bottle.

The attack took place sometime between 1.15am and 1.30am yesterday morning (Sunday) when the victim had just turned into Wood Street after walking along Nelson Street.

He was approached from behind by two males who hit him over the head with a bottle, knocking him to the floor and stole items from his pocket.

They ran away in an unknown direction.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “He sustained cuts and bruises to his face and head, bruising to his hand and a grazed knee and required hospital treatment.”

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.