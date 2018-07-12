Man suffers significant injuries in Kettering attack

A man was left with ‘significant’ facial injuries after being attacked in Kettering.

The incident took place in Charlotte Place on Saturday evening (July 7) between 8.20pm and 8.40pm.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by another man who shouted at him and then assaulted him.

He suffered significant injuries to his face, which required medical treatment.

The suspect is described as white and he was wearing a white T-shirt.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.