Man suffers life-changing injuries in dramatic East Northants crash

A car left the road, rolled over several times and landed on its roof in a ditch in an East Northants village yesterday (Tuesday).

The incident took place in Slipton Lane, Slipton, just before 8am.

The driver of a silver Ford Fusion lost control while negotiating a left hand bend, causing the vehicle to leave the carriageway, roll over, and come to a stop in the ditch.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry and suffered serious, life-changing injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.