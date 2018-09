A 37-year-old man suffered injuries after he was attacked by a gang in Northampton.

The victim was assaulted in Wellingborough Road, close to the Artizan Road junction, at about 10.10pm on Saturday, September 1.

He was punched in the face, causing damage to his left eye.

The gang were described as being all male and Asian in appearance.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.