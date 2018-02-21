Man struck with glass bottle in Kettering attack

A man required stitches after being attacked with a glass bottle in Kettering.

The incident happened between 2.45am and 3.20am on Sunday, February 18, when a man and a woman left Decades Club in Carrington Street.

They were approached by two men outside the club who started an argument with them.

Door staff intervened and both parties went their separate ways.

Later on, the man and woman were walking back towards town in London Road when the man was hit over the head with a glass bottle which caused a cut to the back of his head that required stitches.

The first offender is described as a white man, about 5ft 9in, aged 27-33 with short dark hair and a dark beard.

The second offender was a white man described as taller than the first offender, with a bald head, a blonde/brown beard and wearing a T-shirt.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.