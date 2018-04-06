Man stabbed in the stomach outside Northampton jeweller's after getting off bus

Two men are being hunted by police after a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach in Northampton.

The attack happened outside Steffans Jewellers, sometime between 8.45pm and 9.05pm on Tuesday (April 3), Northamptonshire Police revealed this morning.

The 25-year-old male victim is believed to have been in some sort of altercation with two other men while travelling into town on the number 1 bus from the east of Northampton.

When he got off the bus, he was followed and a further argument ensued after which he was stabbed in the stomach.

The attackers then ran back up Wellingborough Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The first offender, who stabbed the victim, was white, aged in his early 20s, slim and about 5ft 7in.

"He was wearing a light-coloured hooded top with the hood up under a black jumper. He was also wearing black trousers.

"The second man was white, aged in his early 20s, about 5ft 8in with short dark hair. He was wearing a black jumper and light-coloured joggers."

DC Hayley Reed - who is leading the investigation - said the victim, who is white, aged in his mid-20s with a medium build, needed surgery following the attack.

She said: "We are keen to speak to anyone on the number 1 bus at that time, or who may have seen a further altercation outside Steffans to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111."