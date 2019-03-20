Man STABBED in the leg following incident in a Northampton town centre street

Police have cordoned off a street in the town centre followed a stabbing this morning (Wednesday).

Officers were called to an incident in Commercial Street at about 3.50am following reports of a man having been assaulted.

Commercial Street, Northampton, has been closed by police following a stabbing

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A man in his thirties suffered a stab wound to the leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Two men, aged 18 and 22, have been arrested in connection with the assault and are currently in police custody."

Police remain on the scene this morning in Commercial Street, which runs between Aspers Casino and TK Maxx, just off St Peter's Way.

An investigation is underway and witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.