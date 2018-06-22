Man shot in Wellingborough

Two boys have been arrested after a man was shot in Wellingborough last night (Thursday).

It’s not yet known where in Wellingborough the incident took place but police are appealing for anyone who may have heard a gunshot to contact them.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Emma Nealon, said: “We are investigating an incident that happened last night in the Wellingborough area in which a man was seriously assaulted.

“We’re still trying to establish what exactly happened but I’d be interested in speaking to anyone who may have heard a gunshot in the area between 7pm and 8pm or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around the time.

“Finally, I’d like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider danger to members of the public.”

Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with this incident and are currently in police custody.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.