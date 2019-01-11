Man seen entering a house in a Northampton street before stealing cash and jewellery

Cash and jewellery has been stolen from a home in Northampton.

The incident happened in Donellan Green on Thursday, January 3, between 3.30pm and 4pm, when a man was seen entering a property in the area.

Donellan Green, Northampton

Once inside he stole cash and jewellery before quickly leaving.

The offender is described as a white man, aged 20-25, about 5ft 8in, of slim build and wearing jeans, a black bobble hat and grey hooded jumper.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.