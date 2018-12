A man escaped a Wellingborough shop with a haul of money and cigarettes after robbing staff at knifepoint.

The unknown offender, who was caught on CCTV, entered the Co-op store in Farm Road, sometime between 10.40pm and 11.15pm on Monday, December 10.

Anyone with information about the man (pictured) should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.