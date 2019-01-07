Man robbed outside college in early hours of New Years Day in Northampton

A man was robbed of his wallet in Northampton by three men who pushed him against a wall in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Witnesses are being sought after the man was robbed outside the college in Lower Mounts, Northampton on January 1.

The incident happened between 5am and 5.30am, when the man was approached by three men who demanded he hand over his money. They then pushed the man against the wall and stole his wallet before he managed to run off.

The first offender is described as white, about 6ft 1in, of large build, with a thick, long beard and short, brown hair. He was wearing a blue, check-style jumper and black jeans. The second offender is described as white, of very slim build with short, black hair. The third offender is described as white, of slim build and wearing a black hoody with the hood up.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.