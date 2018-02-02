Man robbed of £30 by teenagers in Northampton

A man was pushed over and robbed by two teenage boys in Little Billing, Northampton.

The victim was standing alone at the bus stop in Fishponds Road, near the junction with Manorfield Road, when he was approached by the two teenagers.

They asked him for £1 and then pushed him over, causing him to bang his head.

They then took £30 from him and ran off towards Manorfield Road.

The incident happened between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on Sunday, January 28.

One of the boys is described as black, aged about 16, and wearing a black hooded top and blue jeans.

The second suspect was also aged about 16 and described as having a Hispanic appearance. He was wearing a white shirt.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.