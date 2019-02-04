Man repeatedly stamped on in Earls Barton house party attack

A man was bottled and repeatedly stamped on at a house party in Earls Barton.

The incident happened at the party in Thorpe Road between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, January 26.

The victim was assaulted by a large group of black and mixed race men in their late teens to early 20s.

During the attack, a bottle was smashed on his head and he was repeatedly stamped on.

He was taken to hospital where he received eight stitches to a head wound.

Anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.