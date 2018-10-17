Man punched several times by boy in Wellingborough

A man was punched several times after challenging a boy who hit his car with his bicycle in Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 11, between 7.15pm and 7.30pm, in Kiln Way.

The victim confronted a boy who was pulling wheelies on his bicycle next to the man’s car and riding into it.

When he challenged the boy, another boy came over and punched the man several times, knocking his glasses off his face and causing his nose to bleed.

Both boys then tackled the man to the ground before making off.

The boys are both described as black, in their late teens, wearing dark puffer jackets with the hoods up.

The bike is described as a yellow mountain bike with red on the front.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.