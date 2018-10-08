Man punched and kicked in Kettering

A man was verbally abused before being punched and kicked in Kettering.

The incident happened on Wednesday, September 26, between 5.30pm and 5.50pm, with police releasing details today (October 8).

A man was walking along Montagu Street and almost bumped into another man walking in the opposite direction.

The other man started to verbally abuse the man before punching and kicking him.

The man tried to take refuge in a nearby shop in Gold Street but the offender followed him in, pulled him to the floor and kicked him again.

The offender is described as a white man in his mid-20s, about 6ft, of slim build with short brown hair and dressed all in black.

He was with another man and two younger women.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.