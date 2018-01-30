Man punched and kicked in Corby attack

A man was attacked by two men who asked for his mobile phone in Corby.

The incident took place at about 11.30pm on Sunday (January 28), when the victim was walking along the footpath to the rear of Corfe Close.

He was attacked by two men who punched and kicked him.

They also asked for his mobile phone but did not take it.

One of the men is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, 6ft 3in to 6ft 4in, with a slim build, and cropped, light coloured hair.

The second man is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5ft 11in, with a medium build and cropped, dark hair.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.