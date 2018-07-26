Man pays tribute to pregnant partner killed in crash near Corby

The partner of a woman killed in a crash near Corby has spoken of the loss of his ‘best friend, soulmate and mother of their unborn child.’

Police have today (Thursday) named Laura Smithson as the victim of the crash in Oakley Road, between Rushton and Corby, at about 4pm on Tuesday, July 17.

Laura was pregnant at the time of the collision and her partner, Ian Traynor, has written the following tribute to her.

He said: “In loving memory of Laura Smithson and Maisie Poppy.

“It’s with the greatest sadness that on Tuesday 17th July, at 4pm, Laura and our unborn daughter Maisie died in an accident.

“It was a huge loss for me and the whole family and they will be missed by everyone.

“I’ve lost my best friend, my soulmate, my one true love and the mother of our beautiful daughter.

“Laura was nearly six months pregnant and was very excited to be a mum.

“I know you’re both in heaven now smiling down on us all and my love will always be with you both.

“I miss you and love you both so much and will hold you in my heart forever.

“R.I.P.”

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.