Man partially exposed himself to pupils on the way home from Northampton school

Pupils at a Northampton school are being asked to remain vigilant on their way home after reports of a man behaving 'strangely' in the area.

The Duston School sent out a letter to parents informing them of an incident that took place near St Crispin's car park and field on Monday night (March 11).

The letter says a small group of students, both male and female, reported seeing a man 'behaving strangely in front of them and towards them' on their way home.

"Whilst he did not expose himself fully, the children were concerned by his behaviour and found it distressing," the letter continued.

The male was described as approximately 5ft 7 inches in height with short, dark grey hair. He was wearing a coat, possibly green, and black trousers.

The incident has been reported to Northamptonshire Police.