Man on Northampton roof is 'in position of danger' as police deal with ongoing incident in Thorplands

A man is in "a position of danger" on a roof in Northampton, police have confirmed.

The ongoing incident has seen road closures in the Thorplands area put in place and a number of emergency vehicles attend the scene.

The incident is happening near the Woodview Medical Practice in Holmecross Road.

The incident is happening near the Woodview Medical Practice in Holmecross Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police are currently attending an incident in South Holme Court, Northampton, where a man has placed himself in a position of danger.

"Specialist officers are working with colleagues from partner agencies, including Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service to help bring a safe conclusion to the incident.

"Holmecross Road is closed, although residents are being allowed access meanwhile motorists are advised to find alternative routes," the spokesman added.