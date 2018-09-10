Man on Northampton roof is 'in position of danger' as police deal with ongoing incident in Thorplands

A man is in "a position of danger" on a roof in Northampton, police have confirmed.
The ongoing incident has seen road closures in the Thorplands area put in place and a number of emergency vehicles attend the scene.
The incident is happening near the Woodview Medical Practice in Holmecross Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police are currently attending an incident in South Holme Court, Northampton, where a man has placed himself in a position of danger.
"Specialist officers are working with colleagues from partner agencies, including Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service to help bring a safe conclusion to the incident.
"Holmecross Road is closed, although residents are being allowed access meanwhile motorists are advised to find alternative routes," the spokesman added.