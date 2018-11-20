Man knocked unconscious and robbed while walking in Northampton neighbourhood

A man was robbed in Northampton after he was hit on the back of the head and knocked unconscious.

Witnesses are being sought after the incident, which happened on November 14 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm in Kings Heath.

The victim had been to the Londis supermarket and was walking back along Park Walk and Kennet Green, in the direction of Swale Drive, when he became aware of two males walking behind him.

He walked into Nene Walk, where he was hit on the back of the head with an unknown object, causing him to lose consciousness. He suffered cuts and grazing to his face and head, and alcohol and cash were stolen.

One of the males is described as black, about 5ft 6in, with a slim build. He was wearing dark, baggy tracksuit bottoms and a shiny black baseball cap with white stripes.

The second male is described as possibly mixed race, about 5ft 6in, with a slim build and wearing a baseball cap.