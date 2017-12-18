Man knocked to floor and repeatedly kicked and stamped on in Northampton attack

A man was attacked with a blunt object before being repeatedly kicked by two men in a Northampton neighbourhood.

The incident happened on Sunday (December 17) at about 4pm, when a man was walking through the alleyway between Ardington Road and King Edward Road, Abington.

He was struck on the back of the head with a blunt object, causing him to fall to the floor. Two men then repeatedly kicked and stamped on him before making off.

The two offenders were described as wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.