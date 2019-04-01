Man killed in A4500 truck stop collision near Northampton

Police investigating a fatal collision at the entrance to the Red Lion truck stop on the A4500 near Kislingbury are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

Just after 11.55pm on Friday, March 29, a silver Ford Fiesta was in collision with the rear of an unlit stationary lorry trailer, which was being hitched to a yellow Volvo Series 4 tractor unit on the westbound slip road leading to the truck stop.

The man driving the Fiesta was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger in the car was taken to Northampton General Hospital suffering minor injuries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.