Man killed at the scene of a serious crash involving a lorry and a car on a main road in Northamptonshire

A man has died on a county road this morning (Friday), police have now confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the A45 London Road between Daventry and Weedon at around 2.15am this morning.

The crash - involving a Mercedes LGV and a Jaguar X-Type car - happened near to the junction with Poets Way.

Sadly the male driver of the Jaguar died at the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 33 of November 1, 2019

The road remains closed as investigations continue.

Read more: Main road in Northants closed after serious collision