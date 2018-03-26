Man kicks car door during road rage incident in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road rage incident in Wellingborough.

The incident, including abuse shouted at a driver and damage to his car, happened at the roundabout junction with Finedon Road and Rixon Road earlier this month.

A police spokesman said: “The incident happened on Wednesday, March 14, between 5.45pm and 6pm, when a man beeped his horn after a vehicle cut across him at the roundabout.

“The man in the other car got out of his car, causing delays to other vehicles at the roundabout, and started to kick the driver’s door of the man who had beeped him, causing the headlights and car door to be damaged and the wing mirror to fall off.

“He also shouted abuse as he did this.”

The offender is described as a white man in his late 30s, about 5ft 8in, of heavy build with ginger hair.

Witness or anyone with information about the road rage incident can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.