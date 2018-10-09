Man jailed after being found with shotgun at Rothwell services

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for drugs and firearms offences.

Daniel Mills, 37, of no fixed abode was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, August 22, after police officers stopped a car on the A14 near Rothwell.

A sawn-off shotgun was found in Daniel’s possession as were a quantity of Class A drugs.

He was convicted at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Monday) and sentenced to six years and nine months behind bars.

Detective Sergeant Robin Peasland said: “I welcome the sentence handed out to Daniel Mills and I hope it serves as a lesson to anyone thinking of illegally carrying a firearm - it is not only an offence to use one but simply to carry it too.

“We’re determined to take more firearms off our streets in Northamptonshire and bring the people carrying them unlawfully to justice.

“On that basis I’d also like to use this an opportunity to appeal to anyone who has any information about anyone they think may be in possession of a firearm unlawfully to contact us.”

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.