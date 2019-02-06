Man indecently exposed himself before sexually assaulting a teenager in Briar Hill

Police are hunting for a man who sexually assaulted a teenager in Northampton.

Officers investigating the sexual assault have released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify.

The teenage victim was approached in Arrow Head Road, Briar Hill, by a man, described as Eastern European, some time between 5.30pm and 6pm on Sunday, January 27.

He was said to be drunk and carrying a white bag.

He approached the victim, indecently exposed himself and then sexually assaulted the teenager.

Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.