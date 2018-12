A man hopped out of a Ford Transit to steal a workbench from a Weedon driveway before driving away.

The man was driving a white van when he pulled up alongside the property in Kings Park at about 10.50am on Saturday, November 17.

After taking the workbench, he got back in the van via the passenger door and drove off.

