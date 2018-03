Police have released CCTV pictures of a man they believe may have information about a fuel theft in Northampton.

The driver of a dark blue Ford Focus – believed to be using stolen number plates – drove onto the forecourt of the Esso garage in Nene Valley Way, filled up with fuel and left without paying.

The incident happened on Friday, February 16, at about 11pm.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.