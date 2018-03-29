Man in Northampton escapes from electric chair at the annual meeting of United Kingdom Escape Artists

Annual General Meetings can be events people try to get out of attending, however, escape was definitely on the minds of the members of the United Kingdom Escape Artists (UKEA) when they met in Northampton.

Professional and amateur escape artists gathered for lectures and the third annual Mick Hanzlik Award competition.

Andy Robertson from Scotland won the trophy after demonstrating an escape from an ‘electric chair’.

The Award is named after Houdini Historian and master locksmith Mick Hanzlik.

Andy was presented with the award by Allan and Rebecca Taylor who won the award in 2017.