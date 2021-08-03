Man in his 50s taken to hospital after charging battery sparks garage blaze in Northampton semi
Up to 20 firefighters answer 999 call to Hunsbury Meadows
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after a garage blaze spread to two Northampton houses.
Investigators believe the fire was started by a charging battery.
Crews from The Mounts, Towcester, Earls Barton and Wellingborough answered a 999 call to the property in Riverside Way, Hunsbury Meadows, at 6.26pm on Saturday (July 31).
On arrival, they found a garage attached to a semi-detached house was on fire and that the blaze had spread to the house next door.
Up to 20 firefighters isolated gas and electrics to the two properties and used four water jets and breathing apparatus to tackle the flames.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue confirmed: "A man in his 50s was taken by ambulance to hospital after treatment from firefighters for smoke inhalation."