Man in his 50s left in 'critical condition' after serious crash outside of Northampton

A man in his 50s was left in a 'critical condition' after a serious car crash outside Northampton this morning.

The Magpas Air Ambulance Service has confirmed medics had to perform roadside surgical procedures on of one of the two people involved in the collision in Red House Road, near Moulton Park, at 6.25am today.

Medics arrived at the scene shortly before 7.30am via a rapid response vehicle.

A spokesman for the service said: "At 7:24am this morning Magpas Doctor Steve Corry-Bass and Paramedic Steve Chambers arrived in Northampton via a Magpas Air Ambulance rapid response vehicle. They had been called to treat a man who had been seriously injured in a collision between two cars.

"When the Magpas enhanced medical team arrived, an EMAS Ambulance Service paramedic crew were providing the patient (in his 50’s) with ongoing life support.

"The Magpas doctor-paramedic team then performed roadside surgical procedures, providing the man with A&E level care there and then, before accompanying him to Northampton General Hospital via land ambulance.

"The patient was in a critical condition upon arrival at the hospital."

The Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance, Northamptonshire Police and the county's fire and rescue service were also in attendance.

The condition of the second person involved in the collision is still not known.