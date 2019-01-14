Man in court on Corby rape charge

A 27-year-old man has appeared before magistrates charged with rape.

Obi Forgive, of Methuen Road, Belvedere, London, was arrested on Saturday (January 12) and appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) charged with rape.

The alleged offence took place in the early hours of New Year’s Day (Tuesday, January 1), in Chapel Lane, Corby.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, February 13.

