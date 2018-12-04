Man in balaclava holds staff at Northampton shop at knifepoint and demands cash

A man threatened staff at a Northampton convenience store with a knife while demanding they open the till for him.

Staff at the Londis shop on Harlestone Road, New Duston, were held at knifepoint during the attempted robbery on at around 4.45pm on Friday (November 30).

The offender, who was dressed in black and wearing a balaclava, entered the shop and leapt over the counter before threatening staff with a knife to open the till.

However, the employees were able to trigger the panic alarm and the man eventually ran off without taking anything.

Police arrived on scene shortly afterwards. A police helicopter was reportedly launched to look for the suspect but he was not found.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the man can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.