Man 'hit on his eyebrow' before duo robbed him of cash in Northampton

A man sat in a parked car was attacked before he was robbed of cash in Northampton.

The incident happened yesterday (July 15) between 3pm and 3.30pm when a man, who was parked in Spencer Street in St James with the car windows open, was hit on his eyebrow by an unknown offender.

A second offender then reached through the passenger window and took a quantity of cash.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The first offender is described as a 30 to 40-year-old white man of average build, wearing a black baseball cap and black T-shirt."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.