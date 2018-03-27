Man given community order for masturbating at Northampton retail park

A 49-year-old man has been fined for pleasuring himself in a car park in Northampton.

Court papers show the Wootton resident was spotted pleasuring himself at Riverside Retail Park on July 14, 2016 and police were called.

He pleaded guilty in February this year to the offence of 'outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner'.

As punishment, magistrates have now ordered that the man will have to attend appointments with the aim of rehabilitating himself before August 14, as part of a community order.

He must also pay £85 court costs and the standard £85 victim surcharge.