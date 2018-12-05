Man fractured his shoulder after being shoved over in Northampton bar

A man who was pushed over in a Northampton bar fractured his shoulder and now police are trying to fined the person who shoved him

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened at around 2am on Saturday, November 24, when the victim and a female friend were in NB’s bar in Bridge Street, Northampton.

Picture: Google Maps

"An unknown man approached and made unwanted advances towards the woman, telling her friend to go away," the spokesman said.

"He stayed with her and while dancing was pushed from the side, causing him to fall over and be knocked unconscious. He was taken to hospital and was found to have fractured his right shoulder."

The suspect is described as white, over 6ft tall, and in his late 30s. He spoke with a Russian accent.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or recognises the description of the suspect, is asked to call police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.