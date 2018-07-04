Man found dead in Brackley killed by knife wound to the neck, court hears

A court has heard how a 23-year-old man found dead in Brackley last week reportedly died of a stab wound to the neck.

Three people appeared at Northampton Crown Court today (July 4) charged with the murder of Augustus "Gus" Davies, who was found dead in Old Town, Brackley, on June 25.

Robert Fields, 22, Simon Atherton, 42, both from Brackley, and Amanda Butler, 39, from Croughton, have appeared in Northampton Magistrates' Court charged with his murder.

Butler and Atherton are also charged with possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

The three defendants were remanded into custody and will appear in court on October 5 to enter a guilty or not guilty plea.