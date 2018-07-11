Man exposes himself to woman on Northampton residential street

A man is wanted by police after indecently exposing himself to a woman on a residential street in Northampton.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses the incident in Stimpson Avenue on June 16, between 9.30pm and 9.45pm.

A woman got out of her car and a man exposed himself to her. She challenged him but the man ignored her and she then ran off.

The offender is described as an Indian man, around 5ft 3in, late 30s, of slim build, with collar length black hair, wearing long black clothing.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.