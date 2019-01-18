Man exposes himself to student walking to a Northampton secondary school

Safeguarding staff at The Duston School (TDS) have issued a warning to parents after a student was flashed at.

In a letter sent out to parents and guardians this week, designated safeguarding and child protection officer Mr Martin, wrote: "Please be aware that the safeguarding team have been made aware of an incident which occurred this week, in which a male exposed himself to a TDS student.

The incident happened this week as the pupil was walking to school.

"A report has been made to Northamptonshire Police."

The incident happened at about 8.15am, as the student made their way to the school via the footpath to the side of St Crispins Social Club on Berrywood Road.

The male was described by the school as "approximately 6ft 2in, black with short hair and was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms and a black jumper."