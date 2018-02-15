Man distracts 80-year-old while burglar runs upstairs to steal cash in Northampton

A man told an elderly woman that he needed to look in her garden before another person entered the house and stole her possessions.

The incident happened Ringway, Briar Hill, Northampton between 1.30pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, February 13, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

A woman aged in her eighties answered a knock at the door to a man who claimed there was a problem with the building and that he needed to look in her garden.

He walked into the property towards the garden and while the woman was distracted a second man entered the house and went upstairs. It was later found that cash and a number of items were stolen.

A spokeswoman for the county force said: "The first offender is described as a large, 6ft white man between 45 and 50 wearing a brown jacket.

"The second is described as a tall man of about 30 wearing a navy coat."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.