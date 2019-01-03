Man discovered with serious injuries in Irthlingborough

A man was found suffering from what detectives are describing as ‘serious injuries’ at a social club in Irthlingborough.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the Band Club, Victoria Street, Irthlingborough and then taken to hospital.

The incident is believed to have taken place between last night (Wednesday, January 2) and the early hours of today.

Nine years ago, Simon Middleton died at the club after a birthday party ended in tragedy.

Officers are looking into the nature of the injuries sustained by the victim last night, and how the man came to receive them.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.