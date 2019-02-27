Man dies after crash on A14

A man died after a crash between a van and a HGV on the A14 yesterday (Tuesday).

The incident happened shortly after 2.30pm yesterday, February 26, on the westbound carriageway near to the Catthorpe Interchange junction with the M1 and M6.

The collision involved two vehicles, a grey Renault Master van and a white Mercedes HGV.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the same vehicle was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

No-one else was injured in the incident.

Detective Constable Ali Briance from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for anyone who saw the collision or may have dashcam footage to come forward.

She said: “If anyone travelling along this stretch of the A14 at the time of the collision saw either of the vehicles just before, or witnessed the incident itself, please contact me.

“I would also ask motorists travelling on either side of the carriageway to check any dashcam footage they have as this could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident 359 of February 26.