Man died in fatal collision that closed M1 for hours

A 60-year-old van driver was killed in a fatal collision with a lorry on the M1 yesterday.

Shortly after 10am on Wednesday (January 23), south of junction 15 on the southbound carriageway, a white Renault Master van hit the back of a Mercedes Actos lorry.

Sadly the Renault driver, who was from Bedford, died at the scene.

The southbound carriageway of the motorway was shut for several hours as emergency services attended the scene.

The northbound lanes were temporarily shut so the air ambulance could land.

The motorway was eventually reopened at 5.30pm.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or via the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174645.