Man denies Brackley murder as trio appear at crown court

Three people have appeared in court over the murder of a Brackley man who was stabbed to death earlier this year.

Augustus ‘Gus’ Davies, 23, was found dead with multiple stab wounds to the neck at his home in Old Town on June 25.

Robert Fields, 22, from Brackley, pleaded not guilty to his murder at Northampton Crown Court today (Wednesday, October 17).

He also denied a charge of possessing cash made through criminal activity.

Fields appeared alongside Simon Atherton, 42, from Brackley, and Amanda Butler, 39, from Croughton.

Both have been charged with murder as well as possessing drugs and concealing criminal property. They will enter pleas at a later date.

The trio’s trial has been set for January 2, 2019.