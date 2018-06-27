Man charged with Victoria Gardens murder in Northampton appears at court

A 50-year-old Northampton man charged with the murder of 42-year-old Chris Matthews has appeared in court.

Spencer Hobson was arrested on Friday (June 22) after the body of Mr Matthews was found at a house in Victoria Gardens.

Today (June 27), Hobson appeared in Northampton Crown Court charged with his murder.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary found Mr Matthews died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Hobson will appear in court to enter a guilty or not guilty plea on October 5. He was remanded into custody.