A 37-year-old Northamptonshire man will appear in court today charged with child sex offences.

Thomas Sean McCarthy, from Finedon, Wellingborough, was arrested on Easter Day (Sunday) and charged with a total of six sexual assaults against a child under the age of 13.

McCarthy was remanded into custody by Northamptonshire Police and was due to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court this morning (April 3).